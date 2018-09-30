“We all know he is a specialist in these things (shootouts) and rightfully so; he’s one of the top goalkeepers we have in the country.

“I was fearing we would go to penalties and to be honest‚ I thought: ‘Nah‚ if it’s penalties‚ we lose’.

"But now we have Peter Leeuwenburgh in goals and that gave us the edge.”

McCarthy said the new Dutch goalkeeper had studied the penalty taking of the SuperSport players.

“Maybe he’s come from outside to teach us a thing or two‚” he joked.

Leeuwenburgh saved twice to ensure a 4-1 win in the shootout for City after a goalless draw in which McCarthy’s side dominated but could not find the net.

They twice hit the woodwork and in the end were worthy victors.

McCarthy praised his players and their commitment and said he was “delighted” for them as many were lifting a cup for the first time.

“These guys come to work every single day‚ they train and they want to improve‚ they want to better themselves and you see vast improvements every game‚" he said.

“We’ve kept up our integrity in believing that we can play through any team and in the end I thought SuperSport said‚ ‘you know what‚ we are fighting a losing battle’ and they ended up sitting back.

"I was disappointed that we didn’t finish the game off in the 90 minutes.”