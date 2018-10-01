Erasmus rues missed opportunities

Coach worried as Boks prepare for the All Blacks

If his team had converted all their chances they could have given the Wallabies a “good hiding” in Port Elizabeth, frustrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said. The Bok coach, though happy with the 23-12 win in front of 41,300 fans at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, wants his men to be much sharper when they face the All Backs on Saturday.

