Chippa must go for goals

Clash against Free State Stars vital for Tinkler’s men to find momentum

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler will not only be looking for positive results against Free State Stars, but wants his players to score goals when the two sides meet on Wednesday night in an Absa Premiership fixture, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm). Tinkler has only one win from the three matches he has been in charge of since taking over from Dan “Dance” Malesela at the Port Elizabeth-based professional side, and will be looking to increase that tally on Wednesday night against Stars.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.