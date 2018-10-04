East London braced for huge Zim cricket blast

Border cricket is ready and waiting for the Proteas to return to East London, with the country’s premier cricket team set to face off against Zimbabwe in the first game of their three-match T20 series at Buffalo Park on Tuesday. It will be the first match that the Proteas have played in the city since last year’s clash in October against Bangladesh, and fans will be excited to see their cricketing heroes once again.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.