Tornado vow to blot out the Stars

Mdantsane-based outfit plan to throw all their energy at getting goals

The ABC Motsepe League fixtures promise to entertain football lovers around the province with a clash of the giants taking centre-stage. The defending champions Tornado are set to visit PE Stars at the Saints Stadium. The Mdantsane-based outfit had a good start to their league campaign, but their scoring rate has been a bit disappointing as they have scored only two goals in three league matches.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.