Tornado vow to blot out the Stars
Mdantsane-based outfit plan to throw all their energy at getting goals
The ABC Motsepe League fixtures promise to entertain football lovers around the province with a clash of the giants taking centre-stage. The defending champions Tornado are set to visit PE Stars at the Saints Stadium. The Mdantsane-based outfit had a good start to their league campaign, but their scoring rate has been a bit disappointing as they have scored only two goals in three league matches.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.