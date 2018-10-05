Border Cup fortunes all up to them

It will need a herculean effort for the Bulldogs to ensure they deliver goods

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes in the Currie Cup First Division for the Border Bulldogs over the past weekend, despite the fact that they were not even in action. With the Bulldogs enjoying their first weekend break of the competition, the team and management were anxiously keeping an eye on the results as there was a chance that by the end of it they could be out of the running for a semifinal place.

