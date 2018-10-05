Tete off to Russia with a vengeance

World boxing champion and Mdantsane hero Zolani Tete will depart for Russia on Saturday looking to rewrite the boxing history books by winning the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS). Tete will begin his quest to win the series which comes with the Muhammad Ali Trophy when he faces Mikhael Aloyan on October 13.

