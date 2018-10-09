Milan put one over hot Chiefs

Matta Milan managed to break Bizana Pondo Chiefs’ winning streak since the 2018-19 ABC Motsepe League season commenced.

Milan outplayed Chiefs 1-0 at the Ngumbela Stadium in Butterworth over the weekend and their coach, Andile Dyani said it was one of the toughest matches they’ve played since he took charge of Milan last season.

“We were unlucky with the match officials of the day, because we got yellow cards that were not warranted, but that’s the game of football,” said Dyani.

While Amavarara have replaced Chiefs as the log-leaders, Milan has moved up one spot in the standings, with five points after playing two draws and one loss, and Chiefs remained on nine points and dropped to third position on the log.

Dyani said the inclusion of his new striker, Jiminda Myalezo made all the difference in front as his midfielders were struggling to finish opportunities.

“The game was fast but we managed to impose our strategy on Chiefs. Because I did research on how they were playing, and I saw how they could be dealt with.

“Their attacking mode is too fast. They reach their opposition’s final third in a matter of seconds.

“So I knew that my defenders had to be switched on or we would have been in more trouble, especially if we allowed them to win their second balls.

“But I’m relieved I now have a striker – finally.

“He [Myalezo] scored, and this was his first game after I discovered him at some tournament,” said Dyani.

Dyani said he was still finetuning his charges, and he was now positive because they’ve only conceded two goals to date.

“My boys have done good in defending, because those goals were not scored upfront by the opponents.

“One goal was an own goal – a mistake we committed against Tornado.

“And the second goal only came about after the match officials robbed us in PE, so my boys are doing great.”

Other results:

Amavarara 5 Bush Bucks Academy 0, The Guys 0 Mthatha Bucks 2, Highbury 3 Swartkops Valley United Brothers 1, Sibanye 3 Birmingham City 0, PE Stars 0 Tornado 0, Yakha United 4 Future Tigers 1, B’worth 1 Peace Makers 3.