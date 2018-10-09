Proteas go all out for T20 victory

All to play for as Zim and SA square off yet again in new series, starting in EL

The Standard Bank Proteas will be gunning to get off to the perfect start in their T20 international series against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park on Tuesday evening and continue the good momentum built up from their one day series whitewash. All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who will be playing in his 14th T20 international, admitted the team was in a good space at the moment and hungry for more success.

