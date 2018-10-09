Proteas go all out for T20 victory
All to play for as Zim and SA square off yet again in new series, starting in EL
The Standard Bank Proteas will be gunning to get off to the perfect start in their T20 international series against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park on Tuesday evening and continue the good momentum built up from their one day series whitewash. All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who will be playing in his 14th T20 international, admitted the team was in a good space at the moment and hungry for more success.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.