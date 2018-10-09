WATCH | Tete all set for combat

World boxing champ Mdantsane-born Zolani Tete arrived in Russia at the weekend brimming with confidence of making short work of Mikhael Aloyan in their clash on Saturday. While Tete and his entourage touched down in Ekatarinenburg, Russia, his rival Naoya Inoue was destroying Juan Carlos Payano to book his spot in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

