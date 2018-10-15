Bafana wary of Seychelles pitch
Baxter plots another downfall of islanders after Saturday’s rout
afana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has admitted that the artificial pitch they expect to encounter in Seychelles could pose a challenge for his charges when they face the Indian Ocean islanders away from home at the Stade Linite in Victoria in the return leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.
