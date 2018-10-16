Khune on brink of milestone
Top goalkeeper may become second most capped Bafana player
A decade after making his Bafana Bafana debut, Itumeleng Khune stands on the cusp of reaching the milestone of becoming the second most capped national team player in history. In Saturday’s match against Seychelles, Khune joined former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala for second most Bafana caps with 89.
