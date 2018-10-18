Bafana let Seychelles off the hook
Baxter feels stalemate will force SA to dig deep in crucial Nigeria clash
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter acknowledges that his team missed the easier route and took a more arduous one to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with a daunting task against Nigeria now lying in wait.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.