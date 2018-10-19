Boxer Azinga Fuzile gets bollocking from former trainer

Njekanye reads riot act after meeting his former boxer amid ugly split

The well documented split of boxing golden boy Azinga Fuzile from his long-time trainer Mzamo Njekanye finally exploded into the open when the pair met for the first time at the premedical at Mdantsane Motion Fitness in Mdantsane on Thursday. Fuzile was there with his new trainer, Colin Nathan, for the premedical of his highly-anticipated IBF Africa junior-lightweight title clash against Malcolm Klassen, scheduled to be held at Orient Theatre on Sunday.

