Top bodybuilders to flex muscles in big ORT show

Southern Africa champs to take place on Saturday at WSU in Mthatha

Over a hundred athletes are expected to strut their stuff at the 2018 OR Tambo Southern Africa Bodybuilding Championships & Marathon Aerobics at the Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha on Saturday. The bodybuilding extravaganza is the brainchild of KM Sports Promotions and Events Company and is hosted in partnership with the provincial Department of Sport, OR Tambo District Municipality, and Walter Sisulu University, and it will consist of two programmes.

