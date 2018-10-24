Chippa all fired up for Downs

Mpengesi eyes victory in mouthwatering Sisa clash

Chippa United chairperson Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is ecstatic with the direction to which the club is moving ahead of the crucial league clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. Mpengesi told the Daily Dispatch that they were ready for the 2017-18 season Absa Premiership champions whom they last hosted at the NU2 venue last season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.