Thabo ace in pack for Chilli Boys

Chippa star eager to put ex-club to sword at Sisa

Defender Thabo Nthethe is relishing a chance to get one of over his former teammates when Chippa United face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. Nthethe, who once captained the former African champions, joined the Port Elizabeth-based side at the start of the season and will be playing against his ex-teammates for the first time since his departure.

