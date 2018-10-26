Chippa to show rivals a thing or two

Tinkler vows his men will put up fight against the Brazilians in Sisa clash

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler has vowed to not give Mamelodi Sundowns any room to manoeuvre when they meet in an Absa Premiership fixture at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. Tinkler wants to bag between 17-18 points before the end of the first round of the season, but the coach says in order to achieve that they need to start winning matches.

