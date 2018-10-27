SA’s top surf skiers to churn it up in East London

Cream of crop set to make waves at SA nationals event

It is that time of the year again when top surf ski paddlers from around the country descend on East London to take part in the ever-popular annual Pete Marlin surfski race next weekend. The event incorporates the South African National Championships and for the first time, the Eastern Province Provincial Championships (previously the Border Championships).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.