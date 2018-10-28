Sundowns claim victory over Chippa

Chippa United suffered their second loss at Sisa Dukashe Stadium after they were beaten 1-nil by Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening. The Chilli Boys were also beaten by Ajax Cape Town at the same stadium last season. The Chilli Boys had many chances to equalise and even to close the game, with Ruzaigh Gamildien missing two golden opportunities to score in the first half.

