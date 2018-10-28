Sundowns claim victory over Chippa
Chippa United suffered their second loss at Sisa Dukashe Stadium after they were beaten 1-nil by Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening. The Chilli Boys were also beaten by Ajax Cape Town at the same stadium last season. The Chilli Boys had many chances to equalise and even to close the game, with Ruzaigh Gamildien missing two golden opportunities to score in the first half.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.