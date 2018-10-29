No blame game for Tinkler
Chippa coach hails side after loss to Sundowns
Chippa United head coach Eric Tinkler feels they did all they could to win following their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane over the weekend. Gaston Sirino scored the solitary goal of the match. The Brazilians managed to keep the Chilli Boys at bay until the end of the match.
