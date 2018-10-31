Springbok coach facing dilemma

Erasmus losing sleep over scrumhalf ahead of big England showdown

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus can sleep easy when he ponders many positions in his team at night‚ but if his thoughts drift to scrumhalf‚ he might wake up in a cold sweat. With Faf de Klerk unavailable for Saturday’s clash against England at Twickenham – a match that could sink the entire tour if it goes wrong – Erasmus’ options at halfback are slim.

