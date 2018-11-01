Boks are puffed up for a fight

Vermeulen reckons Twickenham showdown will produce sparks

South Africa’s number eight Duane Vermeulen expects a bruising forward tussle in the Springboks’ opening November international against England at Twickenham on Saturday and believes the set-piece battle could go a long way to deciding the contest. Vermeulen was outstanding as the Boks claimed a 2-1 home series win over England in June, but the third Test that ended in defeat in Cape Town took place in wet weather, which played into the hands of the tourists, according to the loose-forward.

