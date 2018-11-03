Dyantyi licking his lips

Bok wing expects a ‘tasty’ battle with England, in case of mistaken identity

“Siya . . .” came the beginning of a question from an English reporter at the Springboks’ press conference on Thursday. It grew into an enquiry centered on the “huge physical encounters between England and SA in the past”. Fair enough. Except that Bok flank and captain Siya Kolisi wasn’t in the room.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.