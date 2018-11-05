Serero gets Baxter lifeline

Coach welcomes star midfielder back to Bafana side for Nigeria’s Eagles

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has given Thulani Serero a second chance by including him in the squad to face Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 17 because the midfielder has made an unconditional commitment to the senior national team. Serero made headlines last year when he ruled himself out of Bafana Bafana call-ups before a crucial World Cup qualifier against Senegal unless he was guaranteed game time but Baxter is not expecting problems this time around after ta...

