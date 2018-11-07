Mali all set to get cracking

Border star bowler over the moon after she finally realises her Cup dream

Border women’s bowling star Zintle Mali is fired up and ready for her first T20 World Cup which gets under way in the West Indies on Friday. The Proteas kick-off their campaign against Sri Lanka on Monday and Mali, who only made her debut in May earlier this year but has since made 14 appearances (six ODI and six T20I), is beyond excited for what should be her biggest challenge to date.

