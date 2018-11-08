Sport

Bok star weighs in on tackle debacle

Twickenham controversy still puzzles SA ahead of their European tour

By Craig Ray - 08 November 2018

Springbok centre Damian de Allende admitted that England flyhalf Owen Farrell’s controversial tackle in the dying of embers of last week’s 12-11 Test loss at Twickenham had been heavily discussed among the squad.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Robbers bust after dramatic high-speed chase in Durban
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X