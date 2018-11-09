Mostert gets nod for Paris warfare
Etzebeth rested after suffering ankle injury during Twickenham loss
Despite indicating that lock Eben Etzebeth would be fit to take on France in Paris on Saturday‚ coach Rassie Erasmus decided against picking him for the clash when he revealed his team on Thursday. Former Lions and current Gloucester lock Franco Mostert replaces Etzebeth in one of three changes following last week’s 12-11 defeat to England.
