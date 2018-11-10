Fiery Rabada could miss out
A boisterous send-off of Australian batsman Chris Lynn could keep SA paceman out of match in Hobart
South Africa became only the second team to be beaten by Australia in their dozen one-day internationals this year in Adelaide on Friday‚ and potential disciplinary measures could yet be added to that insult. With Kagiso Rabada taking 4/54 and Dwaine Pretorius claiming 3/32‚ Australia were dismissed for a middling 231.
