Boks enjoy return of winning feeling after recent setbacks

After two narrow defeats, South Africa were able to reverse their fortunes and snatch a last-gasp victory of their own against France in Paris on Saturday, even if coach Rassie Erasmus felt they had not been at their best.

Substitute hooker Bongi Mbonambi rumbled over well after the final hooter to help secure a 29-26 victory that made up for last month's home loss against the All Blacks of New Zealand and last weekend's controversial one-point defeat to England at Twickenham.

"We learned a few lessons from last week that we were able to apply and we were rewarded for it, even if it is not our best performance," Erasmus told reporters at the Stade de France.

"It was a stressful match, but the emotion is good tonight. We showed courage.

"Fighting back after being so far behind is often hard, especially when it is raining. The guys handled the key moments well and were better at withstanding the pressure."