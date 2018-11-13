Bafana set to clip Eagles’ wings

Baxter expects a testing challenge in their Nigeria battle this weekend

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he holds no fear over facing Nigeria as the countdown to the 2019 African Nations Cup showdown against the West Africans at FNB Stadium on Saturday continues. The Briton said he expects the visitors to have vengeance on their minds when they arrive in Johannesburg this week after unexpectedly going down 2-0 to Bafana at home in Uyo in his maiden match at the helm as coach in June last year.

