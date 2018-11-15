Tete to stick with top UK fight boss
Warren is said to be facing bankruptcy, but Zolani will not cut ties
Zolani Tete’s camp is insisting that the boxer has no intentions of cutting ties with top English boxing promoter Frank Warren despite reports that the Englishman is facing bankruptcy claims. In reports that made headline news in the United Kingdom, Warren, who promotes among others Tete and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, was served with bankruptcy petition over demands by the taxman on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.