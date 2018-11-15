Tete to stick with top UK fight boss

Warren is said to be facing bankruptcy, but Zolani will not cut ties

Zolani Tete’s camp is insisting that the boxer has no intentions of cutting ties with top English boxing promoter Frank Warren despite reports that the Englishman is facing bankruptcy claims. In reports that made headline news in the United Kingdom, Warren, who promotes among others Tete and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, was served with bankruptcy petition over demands by the taxman on Wednesday.

