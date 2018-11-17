Big month for rookie batsman

Young Warriors batting talent Sinethemba Qeshile prepares to represent the Jozi Stars

It is set to be a big month for up-and-coming Warriors batting talent Sinethemba Qeshile as he prepares to represent the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition that kicked off on Friday night. The former Hudson Park captain, who matriculated last year, was selected as the Stars rookie pick in the 11th round, on a cool R12,0000 contract.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.