EL champ sets new goal
Powerboat’s Romans aims to clinch pro-stock title
After winning the modified class race at the Inflatable Powerboat World Championships held in France last month, Chad Romans plans to snatch the Pro-stock title next year. Romans and co-pilot Candice Hatting dominated at the world champs, before Romans went on to win the China Motorboat Open three weeks ago, where the most decorated international pilots were vying for the top honours.
