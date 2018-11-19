Bok coach defends his skipper
Kolisi may face music for Scotland Test incident
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus defended the character of Siya Kolisi after the possibility of a citing against his captain emerged in the aftermath of South Africa’s hard-fought26-20 win against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
