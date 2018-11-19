Percy Tau's star shines so brightly even Nigeria coach Rohr notices

Percy Tau's star noticeably sparkled the brightest at the FNB Stadium and even opposition Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr noticed the Bafana Bafana's precocious talents when the two rivals faced off in an African Nations Cup qualifier at the weekend.

Tau delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Bafana's 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles and he caught the eye when he effortlessly waltzed past three bemused Nigeria players before unselfishly laying a pass to strike partner Lebo Mothiba to score his fourth goal in five national team matches.

“I give my congratulations to this wonderful player Percy Tau and I hope to see him again in a big team in Europe‚” said Rohr.

“He’s got all the qualities to play in England or somewhere else in the big championship.

"He gave us a lot of problems but luckily we were able get the result that we wanted.”

Mothiba’s goal saw Bafana earn a point while Nigeria booked their ticket to next year’s Nations Cup in Cameroon with a home match to spare against minnows Seychelles.

But Bafana still have it all to do in a tricky away final tie against Libya in March as they need a point if they are to join the Super Eagles.

Rohr gushed over the former Mamelodi Sundowns star after the game and was surprised that the player earns a living in lower tier Belgium rather than at one of the more glamorous European leagues.

Tau is on loan to Belgian second division club Union SG from English side Brighton & Hove Albion – the club he moved for R50 million to from Sundowns at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Rohr also touched on the two goals that were disallowed during the game but refused to criticise the officials for their mistakes.

“It so difficult because some of our players‚ like our captain (Ahmed Musa)‚ are too quick for the linesman‚" he said.

“So it’s difficult to see the offside. For us it was a good result and let’s forget now about those two goals that were not given.

“I hope we can score a lot of goals in Uyo or Asaba in our last game against Seychelles. We want to celebrate this wonderful qualification with one match to spare like we did in the World Cup.”

Rohr also offered to give advice to Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on how the South Africans can prepare for the final Nations Cup qualifier against Libya after beating the selfsame opposition home and away.

“It’s not going to be easy for South Africa but I think they will do it‚” said the former Bayern Munich defender.

“Fortunately this last match (Bafana vs Libya) will not be in Libya but will be played possibly in Tunisia or Egypt.

“We were there‚ it’s not easy and I can give some advice to your coach (Baxter) if he wants‚ give him my number.

"I wish you all the best for this difficult match.”

- TimesLIVE