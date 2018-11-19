Rugby star Jarryd Hayne 'arrested after sex assault claims'

High-profile rugby league star Jarryd Hayne was reportedly arrested by Australian police Monday over sex assault allegations, the second incident to be raised against the player.

Hayne, 30, was being questioned by New South Wales Police over an alleged incident in the Hunter region north of Sydney on the night of the National Rugby League grand final in late September, local media reported.

"Detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad arrested a 30-year-old man at Ryde Police Station just after 4:00pm today," a police spokeswoman told AFP without naming the fullback.

Hayne went to the Sydney police station with his lawyer after the alleged victim, a woman in her 20s, was interviewed by investigators last week, commercial broadcaster Channel Ten reported.

The code-hopper -- who returned home in 2016 after an unsuccessful tilt at America's NFL -- already faces a civil lawsuit in the US over allegations of non-consensual intercourse with a woman in 2015.

Hayne is currently without an NRL club after his season ended with the Parramatta Eels.