EL boxer booted from Joburg gym

Maxhayi’s poor work ethic puts him on ropes with trainer Weinstein

Shortly after being one of three boxers who left East London in a huff, Mfusi Maxhayi is giving Johannesburg trainers a headache with his apparent laziness, having already been fired from one gymnasium. Maxhayi left the region together with former IBO world junior-featherweight champion Thabo Sonjica and ABU mini-flyweight king Ayanda Ndulani to join Ricky Weinstein’s gym in Johannesburg.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.