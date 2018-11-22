Banyana Banyana victory leaves Twitter in party mode (Soz, Bafana)
Banyana Banyana scored a 7 -1 victory against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday night and Twitter turned into a whole vibe to celebrate the win.
The team defeated Equatorial Guinea in Group B of the Africa Women Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana.
Mzansi was impressed with Banyana Banyana's performance, with some people comparing the team to Bafana Bafana. Their male counterparts have not had a successful run this year.
Thembi Kgatlana was the star of the game, scoring two of the seven goals. The South African team is expected to play Zambia on November 24.
Many stressed the need for the South African Football Association to invest more in the team as their performance speaks for itself.
Our Girls Are Doing Much Better Than The Boys If SAFA Invested In Them The Same Way They Are Invested To Bafana This Girls Would Win Us A World Cup #BanyanaBanyana— Mashudu Siriba (@Shudusz) November 21, 2018
#BanyanaBanyana the pride of our nation. Very proud of this team and the commitment they give in the field of play. 7 of the best.— Makiba wa Mopedi (@zationmaki) November 21, 2018
#AWCON2018 #BanyanaBanyana well we decided to call "Kgatlane" Percy Tau for her footballing skills, well done and thank you for a hatrick today you deserve it gel.— Im here for likes? (@MMM2GI) November 21, 2018
#BanyanaBanyana can play shame and they can score, something bafana bafana needs to learn. Mxm @SAFA_net must do right by banyana banyana.— KHOLOFELO MASELELA (@KMaselela) November 21, 2018
| #BanyanaBanyana heading to the semi's like.. pic.twitter.com/82i9SF6QtA— #RedefiningSuccess (@mduduzzee_dube) November 21, 2018
I think #BanyanaBanyana should now start playing #BafanaBafana games.... Just saying. #AWCON2018 pic.twitter.com/fjmTSOAUor— Capitalist (@Sir_eMT) November 22, 2018
#BanyanaBanyana 7 brilliant beautiful goals ???? bunch of winners pic.twitter.com/sYUOLAEqKM— Java Lady? (@Veronkie_) November 21, 2018
I feel that @Banyana_Banyana are not getting the recognition they deserve noting the sterling performance they're showcasing. Can we as soccer lovers fill up the stadia when our ladies national team plays? #BafanaBafana#Safa#BanyanaBanyana#PSL— TheyCallMeAli (@iTheGriffin) November 19, 2018
The pain and suffering Bafana Bafana is causing us has somehow drawn us closer to the #BanyanaBanyana. ?— Pholoho (@pholoho_Mpit) November 21, 2018
What more do #BanyanaBanyana players have to do for them to get paid as much as their male counterparts? #AWCON2018 pic.twitter.com/QmSWRFAikE— Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) November 21, 2018