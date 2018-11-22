Banyana Banyana victory leaves Twitter in party mode (Soz, Bafana)

Banyana Banyana scored a 7 -1 victory against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday night and Twitter turned into a whole vibe to celebrate the win.

The team defeated Equatorial Guinea in Group B of the Africa Women Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana.



Mzansi was impressed with Banyana Banyana's performance, with some people comparing the team to Bafana Bafana. Their male counterparts have not had a successful run this year.



Thembi Kgatlana was the star of the game, scoring two of the seven goals. The South African team is expected to play Zambia on November 24.



Many stressed the need for the South African Football Association to invest more in the team as their performance speaks for itself.