Boks up for grand finale in Cardiff

As long season draws to a close, Le Roux lauds solid progress under Rassie

By the end of November players from the southern hemisphere are usually staggering to the finish line of a gruelling season‚ but even so‚ Springbok fullback Willie le Roux believes South Africa are ready for one final battle. The Boks take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday‚ closing the curtain on a four-match November tour to Britain and France‚ and a 14-match Test campaign.

