Rassie sticks with winning combination
Benched Etzebeth only change for Wales Test
Following consecutive wins over France and Scotland‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus gave his team the thumbs up by making just one change to the squad to play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. For the first time this season Erasmus retained the same starting team but has reintroduced fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth to the bench at the expense of Lood de Jager for the last Test of the year.
