WIN TICKETS | Mzansi Super League now running until December 16

The first edition of the Mzansi Super League tournament, taking place from November 16 to December 16, carries six teams playing 32 supercharged T20 cricket matches with equally game-changing entertainment features, including an already popular summer anthem (Che Bang Bang produced by DJ Fresh) with a dance to match.

The six teams and the new additions to the international cricket scene are Cape Town Blitz (PPC Newlands), Durban Heat (Kingsmead Stadium), Jozi Stars (Bidvest Wanderers), Paarl Rocks (Eurolux Boland Park), Tshwane Spartans (SuperSport Park Centurion) and, of course, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (St George’s Park).

Featuring a galaxy of world superstars that include Proteas luminaries in Imraan Thahir (Giants), AB de Villiers (Tshwane Spartans), Faf du Plessis (Rocks), Kagiso Rabada (Stars) and Hashim Amla (Heat), the Mzansi T20 is the new top bill on the world cricket calendar.

The international marquee signings that will form part of the tournament include the South African-born English master blaster batsman Jason Roy from the Giants; alongside his England teammates in batsmen Eoin Morgan (Spartans) and Dawid Malan (Blitz).

There is also the West Indian flair provided by the much-sought-after Chris Gayle (Stars) and Dwayne Bravo with the Rocks while the Heat managed to snap up the sensational Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

For South African cricket and the young talent forming part of the tournament, including promising batsman Tony de Zorzi as well as fast bowlers Lutho Siphamla and Anrich Nortje, this is an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best talent the world has to offer.

In the same vein as some of the world’s leading leagues, Cricket SA has put together a concept that will serve the future of cricket well in this country.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in putting this milestone project together,” Cricket SA chief executive Thabang Moroe said when the tournament was officially launched.

“We look forward to welcoming and being entertained by some of the world’s best cricketers. We are also confident that the Mzansi Super League will serve the dual objective of being a Launchpad for our next generation of T20 talent.”

November 27 – Nelson Mandela Giants vs Cape Town Blitz – St George's, Port Elizabeth

November 30 – Nelson Mandela Giants vs Paarl Rocks – St George's, Port Elizabeth

December 2 – Nelson Mandela Giants vs Jozi Stars – St George's, Port Elizabeth

