Fast horse wins his owner a vehicle
Love the secret to success says ecstatic Nkompela
After only two years of competitive racing, Celinto’ndikwenzele managed to win a bakkie during the Berlin November traditional horse racing extravaganza staged in Berlin over the weekend.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.