Chiefs all fired for PE clash
It’s redemption time for Amakhosi in Caf battle after derby setback
Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele admits the Caf Confederation Cup is not the easiest tournament to play in but says the players are prepared to fight their way through to the group stages of the competition.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.