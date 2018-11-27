Russian runs scared of Fuzile
Rivals cite injury and big purses for unavailability
Some are demanding astronomical figure purses while others are claiming injuries on realising that they had signed to face the country’s hottest star, Azinga Fuzile.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.