Banyana win trip to France
South Africans also clinch their place in the Champs final against Nigeria
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hailed a true team effort as the country celebrates a first-ever qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup following their semifinal victory over Mali in the African Women’s Championship on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.