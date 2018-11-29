Bafana Bafana climb in latest Fifa world rankings

Bafana Bafana have moved up a single place to number 72 in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday‚ their reward for home draws with Nigeria and Paraguay in the last month.

With no matches to be played before the end of the year they are unlikely to shift much on the table‚ meaning they will end 2018 six places higher than where they started in January.

It is still well outside the South African Football Association’s stated aim of being in the top three in Africa and regularly in the top 20 in the world‚ something that seems an almost impossible task for the stuttering national team.