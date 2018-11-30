Kings eye ‘ Italian job’
Victory non-negotiable in battle of basement dwellers, says Davids
Victory over fellow-strugglers Benetton Treviso has become “non-negotiable” for the struggling Isuzu Southern Kings as they bid to jump-start their misfiring season, Kings head coach Deon Davids says.
