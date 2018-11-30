Ngam runs with the openings he’s given
Ex-SA bowler eager to keep on learning in his role with Warriors, Giants
Former Border and Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam has enjoyed an eye-opening introduction to franchise cricket after taking over as the Warriors assistant coach at the start of the season.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.