Metro goalball right on the button
Both men and women’s teams win gold in good home show
Buffalo City Metro’s male and female goalball teams scooped gold medals at the third annual Steve Tshwete Games that were hosted around East London over the past three days. BCM goalball team manager, Nomusa Ngwenya attributed their success to the dedication and hard work they had put in before the games.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.